Ghana’s belief in Rule of Law, state-to-state relations unalloyed — President

By Stephen Asante

Accra, April 19, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says Ghana is a strong supporter of the multi-lateral system of firm adherence to the Rule of Law, both domestically and within the global system of governance.

Ghana also believes in state-to-state relations based on mutual respect and benefits to help advance the cause of humanity, he said.

“In the way that the world is today, it is zealous relations that provide the strongest foundation for the state-to-state encounters and state-to-state developments,” he noted.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in a Facebook post, on his recent meeting with the Latvian Foreign Minister, Edgars Rinkēvičs, at the Jubilee House, said the establishment of bonds of cooperation remained a strong basis for building bilateral, state-to-state economic and political ties, particularly between smaller nations.

The Latvian Foreign Minister was on a working visit to Ghana and Benin, to deepen bilateral ties and also discuss emerging issues pertained to the global political scene.

Latvia and Ghana have over the years collaborated in areas of education, security, trade and health infrastructure and technology especially in the field of radiology and pharmaceuticals.

President Nana Akufo-Addo cited the developments on the global political scene, especially in the wake of Russia’s strained relations with Ukraine vis-à-vis the geographical location of Latvia, as well as the repercussions of such activities on the smaller countries.

Latvia is a country in the Baltic region of Northern Europe – bordered to the east by Russia.

“We know that you are in a very sensitive part of the world today, both from your history and from the actuality of what is happening around you.

I think that small countries like us have an interest in making sure that the great powers of the world are refrained as much as possible from this kind of activities,” the President noted.

Referring to the strong premise for continued efforts for Ghana and Latvia to work together, President Nana Akufo-Addo said, “we welcome you and your business delegation to Ghana, and, hopefully, your time here is going to also be fruitful in terms of advancing the commercial as well as the political relations between our two countries.”

The Latvian Foreign Minister, Rinkēvičs, pointed out that Ghana’s stellar journey and experience at the Security Council of the United Nations presented a perfect blueprint for Latvia to emulate.

This will serve Latvia’s candidacy to become a non-permanent member of the United Nation’s Security Council (UNSC) for the 2026-2027 term.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

