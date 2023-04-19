European Commission staff member shot in Sudan, spokeswoman confirms

Brussels, April 19, (dpa/GNA) – The head of the European Commission’s humanitarian office has been shot in Sudan, a commission spokeswoman confirmed on Wednesday.

“I can indeed confirm that such an unfortunate incident happened,” she told journalists in Brussels, without providing any details on the condition and the whereabouts of the official.

The commission said security measures for staff on the ground “are being assessed as we speak” and that EU personnel were “so far” not being evacuated.

On Monday the EU ambassador to Sudan was “assaulted,” the bloc’s top diplomat Josep Borrell said at the time.

GNA

