Sudan conflict: 82 Ghanaian nationals evacuated to safety

Accra, April 25, GNA – Amid the ongoing violence in Sudan, 82 Ghanaian nationals have been evacuated from that country to safety, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has said.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, copied to the Ghana News Agency Monday said the Ministry in collaboration with the its Missions in Cairo, Addis Ababa, the Honorary Consul in Khartoum and student leaders had so far successfully evacuated two batches of 50 and 27 persons identified as Ghanaian nationals to safety in Gedaref, Sudan.

It said they would be transported on Wednesday, April 26th, to the Ethiopian border town of Metema where they would be received by Ghanaian Embassy officials, processed for Ethiopian entry visas and, subsequently, repatriated home.

They comprise 34 males and 43 females.

Additionally, the statement said, three Ghanaian footballers and two others working for an Australian Mining Company were being evacuated through the Egyptian border post of Wadi Halfa, north of Sudan.

“This brings a total of 82 Ghanaian nationals who have been evacuated to safety,” the statement said.

“The Ministry takes the opportunity to inform the public, particularly, Ghanaians stranded in Sudan, to take note of the contact details of the Honorary Consul who is on standby to assist them to be evacuated to safety.”

It urged them to contact Mr Osama Ataaelmanna on phone number +249-92920-0000 for further assistance.

The public would be apprised of new development in due course, it assured.

GNA

