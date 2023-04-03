Stakeholders urged to promote rights of PwDs  

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Tamale, April 03, GNA – Mr Inusah Iddrisu, Principal Public Education Officer and Investigator at the Northern Regional office of Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has appealed to stakeholders to promote the rights of all special Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

He said PwDs had the same rights and needs as other people and were not only entitled to protection and assistance but to full participation in society.

He appealed during a sensitisation meeting with stakeholders organised by the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection in collaboration with the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG).

The two-day meeting, held in Tamale, was to strengthen community systems for Protection from Sexual Exploitation, Abuse, and Harassment (PSEAH) as well as Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and HIV/TB.

The meeting also sought to engage with community leaders to create awareness and provide support mechanisms for PSEAH/GBV and HIV/TBTB.

Mr Iddrisu said PwDs had the right to express their opinions, take part in decision-making that affected them, receive inclusive education, and be protected from violence and abuse like everyone else.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

