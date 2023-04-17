Splashed oil on burners must be cleaned to prevent fire outbreaks — Gas Expert

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, April 17, GNA – Mr. Samuel Otu Larbi, a Gas Expert has called on Ghanaians to clean oil that splatters on burners while cooking to prevent ignition of the fire.

Speaking at the Ghana News Agency Industrial News Hub Dialogue platform he said it was crucial to prevent oil from popping on the burner, as it resulted in fire outbreaks with marks.

Mr. Otu Larbi, who is also the Managing Director of Solutions Solve, said it was appropriate to maintain a suitable temperature while cooking to prevent fire outbreaks.

He said the cylinder must be kept at least 1.2 metres away from the burner to prevent any unfortunate incident that could lead to loss of life or property.

He warned against keeping cylinders under the sun, as the heat from the sun’s rays could expand the cylinder, which could also cause leakage.

Mr. Otu Larbi cautioned that a leaking cylinder was one of the most dangerous things and needed to be attended to immediately.

He explained that natural gas was lighter than air (density of air is 1.293 kg/Sm3, density of natural gas is 0.68 kg/Sm3); consequently, it rises quickly in air. It ignites at a temperature between 595 and 630 °C. Its boiling point is at -161 °C, while it freezes at -182 °C.

On preventative measures to avoid LPG explosion, Mr Otu Larbi explained turning the stove and gas cylinder off when not in use, checking the gas appliances on a regular basis, checking the gas cylinder at the time of delivery, regular checking of cylinders, and taking preventive measures in the case of a gas leak.

