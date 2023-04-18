Road Safety: Pernod Ricard Ghana, Street Sense support Police with barricades to address drunk driving

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, April 18, GNA — Pernod Ricard Ghana, a Spirits and Wine company, has in partnership with Street Sense Ghana donated 20 barricades to the Ghana Police Service to address drunk driving.

The barricades boldly branded with the inscription “S3 metwi aa menntwa” meaning “If I will drive, then I won’t drink,” will be deployed by the Police at major road check points and through their visibility, keep drivers informed on the dangers of drunk driving.

Madam Eunice Osei-Tutu, Head of Sustainability and Responsibility, Pernod Ricard Ghana, said the company, as part of their sustainability and responsibility roadmap was encouraging responsible consumption of alcohol.

She said the donation formed part of the company’s road safety campaign dubbed “S3 metwi aa menntwa” launched in December 2021 in partnership with Street Sense Ghana targeted at road users especially commercial drivers.

However, Madam Osei-Tutu said this time around, they decided to channel some resources to the Police to drive the message home.

Thus, with the barricades mounted on the roads, the drivers and even passengers will get to see the campaign message boldly written on them as a reminder that if they are to drive, then they should not drink at all, she said.

She requested feedback from the Police on how well the customised barricades were helping to address the menace and were ready to continue partnering with the Police in other areas to reduce road crashes.

Madam Osei-Tutu said her outfit had also started putting up some permanent visibility signages at major intercity lorry stations to keep reiterating road safety messages.

She said they were working with Street Sense to come up with a campaign ahead of the December festivities to intensify road safety education, amongst road users.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abass Al-Meyao, Director of Operations, Ghana Police Service thanked Pernod Ricard Ghana and Street Sense Ghana for the kind gesture and assured that the barricades would be maintained and put to maximum use.

He said the barricades would not only create awareness on road safety but also help to control crime, especially at barriers and used for crowd control.

ACP Al-Meyao called for more collaboration between stakeholders to sensitise road users on the dangers of drunk driving and other lawless behaviour on the roads.

He urged passengers to ensure that drivers acted professionally and report any reckless driving to the Police.

