Spain inflation slows as estimated in March

Spain's consumer price inflation to a 19-month low in March, as estimated, final data from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.

Consumer price inflation slowed to 3.3% in March, as estimated, from 6.0% in February. The latest rate was the lowest since August 2021 when it was at the same level.

The annual fall largely reflects the 16.2% decline in housing cost and 4.8% drop in transport cost. Meanwhile, food and non-alcoholic beverages prices showed the biggest annual growth of 16.5%. On a monthly basis, overall consumer prices rose 0.4%, weaker than February’s 0.9% increase.

Monthly inflation also matched the flash estimate released on March 30.

Core inflation slowed only marginally in March, to 7.5% in March from 7.6% in February. The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, grew 3.1% after rising 6.0% in February.

This was the lowest since July 2021.Month-on-month, the HICP gained 1.1%, which was faster than the 0.9% rise a month ago. Both monthly and annual HICP rates matched preliminary estimate.

