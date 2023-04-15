South Dayi NCCE engages residents on child protection

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Tsiyinu (V/R), April 15, GNA – The South Dayi District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has stepped up public education on child protection and other child-related issues in the district.

Mr Mathias Segbefia, the District Director of the NCCE, speaking at an event, appealed to Ghanaians to help protect children from abuse, neglect, violence, and discrimination on the grounds of race, age, religion, disability, health status, custom, ethnic origin, rural or urban background, birth, or socio-economic status just because he or she is a child.

He said there was the need to create a safe, non-violent, non-discriminatory, and clear anti-bully environment for the child to achieve his/her full potential.

According to him, every person in Ghana, no matter the race, place of origin, political opinion, colour, religion, creed or gender should not be discriminated since they were human beings.

He said even though, the 1992 Constitution had made adequate provisions for the protection of children’s rights such as the right to free and compulsory education, right to non-discrimination, right to adequate infrastructure, they were not taken seriously, and their implementations became problematic by all state institutions.

Mr Segbefia entreated the participants to assist in addressing abuse cases, especially forced/child marriage, defilement, rape, and teenage pregnancy against the girl-children both in school and communities and not ignore their physical, spiritual, financial, and social needs.

The District Director also urged them to invest in the education of their children, which was the foundation for accomplishment.

Togbe Ben Gadri, Chief of Tsiyinu commended the Commission for the programme and called for regular visits to enlighten them on other typical national issues.

The residents were particularly interested in teenage pregnancy issues and called for support to curb the menace as it was prevalent in the community.

Similar programmes were held at Tsate, Kpalime-Duga, Peki-Avetile and Dzogbati, among others.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

