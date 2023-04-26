Saudi Arabia is the first country to evacuate its citizens and other nationals

By Amadu Kamil Sanah

Accra, April. 26, GNA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has evacuated its citizens and other brotherly nationals from the Republic of Sudan.

A statement from the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs through the Saudi Embassy in Ghana and copied to the Ghana News Agency said, Saudi Arabia was the first country to evacuate its nationals after the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced they were ready to help evacuate foreign nationals.

The statement said the evacuation process was a directive by the Leadership of the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs to immediately evacuate its nationals from Sudan after the announcement was made by the forces.

It said the operation which was carried out by the Royal Saudi Naval Forces with the support of various branches of the Armed Forces evacuated 91 Saudi Citizens and 66 nationals from other brotherly and friendly countries.

The statement announced that the 66 nationals included diplomats and other international officials from Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Tunisia, Pakistan, India, Bulgaria, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Canada, and Burkina Faso.

It said the Royal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continued to work to provide all the necessary needs of the foreign nationals in preparation for their departure to their various countries.

Fierce fighting broke out in Sudan last Saturday between former allies, the SAF and the paramilitary RSF, led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo during negotiations to integrate the RSF into the country’s military as part of plans to restore civilian rule.

GNA.

