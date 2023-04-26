Sarkodie, Black Sherif to perform at 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

By Simon Asare

Accra, April 26, GNA – This year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) promises lots of excitement, with the likes of Black Sherif, Sarkodie, and Piesie Esther billed to perform.

The music awards gala is scheduled for Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Grand Arena at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Music artistes who have excelled under the year of review would be honoured with accolades for their hard work in various categories, including Best Highlife Song, Best New Artiste, Album of the Year, and Gospel Artiste of the Year, among many others.

The prestigious and topmost award of the night, “Artiste of the Year,” would see the likes of Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Kidi, Black Sherif, Camidoh, Piesie Esther, Joe Mettle, and King Promise vie for the accolade.

The 24th edition of the VGMA has been preceded by the “Xperience” concert in Ho, which witnessed some thrilling performances by Medikal, Chief One, and Wendy Shay, among others.

Tickets for the biggest night in Ghana’s music are going GH₵500 and can be purchased at Nallem Clothing, Accra Mall, or Charterhouse Office in Accra.

GNA

