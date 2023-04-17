Ramadan 2023: Qatar Charity distributes meals to 70,000 vulnerable persons

By Eunice Hilda A. Mensah

Accra, April 17, GNA – Qatar Charity, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) in Ghana, has distributed over 70,000 meals to vulnerable Muslims amid the celebration of this year’s Ramadan festival.

The move by the organisation was in line with its annual ritual to support the disadvantaged in society during the period of Ramadan, which is a significant period in the Islamic calendar.

Mr Hasan Ali Owda, the Country Director, Qatar Charity, said people in the Northern and Greater Accra regions benefitted from the gesture during the first phase of the programme.

The regions also saw other charitable activities such as the distribution of over 620 food baskets weighing more than 30 tonnes to vulnerable families.

He said the NGO was also distributing another 31 tonnes of rice for 1,400 families in different regions in the second phase.

“There are also plans underway to distribute locally designed new outfits to some orphans and orphanages in Accra as a way of clothing them for the EID festivities,” he said.

Qatar Charity, through the projects and activities, the Country Director said sought to contribute to lessening the plight of the beneficiaries and meeting their needs in the holy month of Ramadan.

Although beneficiaries were in a challenging living condition like all citizens, Mr Owda said they welcomed the blessed month of Ramadan, which was commendable.

Beneficiaries expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Qatar Charity for the kind gesture which was going to enable them enjoy the season with restored hope, and appealed to other NGOs and individuals to emulate the generosity.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

