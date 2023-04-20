Public Utilities Workers’ Union of Ghana Water Company protests Collins Nuamah’s nomination as Deputy MD

Accra, April 20, GNA – The Public Utilities Workers Union of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) are protesting the nomination of Mr Collins Nuntwiri Nuamah as Deputy Manager Director, Finance and Administration (DMD, F&A) for the company.

Clad in red apparels and armbands, the demonstrators who are picketing at the head office of the company, are among other things asking for the revocation of Mr Nuamah’s nomination.

They described his nomination as an insult to the GWCL, and demanded that position of DMD, F&A be filled by a qualified candidate from within the company.

According to the Union, Mr Nuamah does not have the requisite qualifications for the job, hence should not be considered for the position.

It further said, “the position of DMD, F&A required that a nominee, among other qualifications and experience, should be a certified Chartered Accountant belonging to an accredited Institute of Chartered Accountants.”

Addressing the media, the 1st National Trustee of PUWU, Mr Samuel Amo-Kakabaah, said the nomination of Mr Nuamah as DMD, F&A for the GWCL and subsequent appointment of same would not only create avoidable tension and chaos, but would be “anomalous and ludicrous for GWCL to be given a non-chartered Accountant to superintend the work of subordinates who are qualified chartered Accountants.”

He revealed that the union had petitioned the Chief of Staff, Mrs Akosua Frema Opera, and other relevant authorities, and was hopeful that the request will be granted.

“We are not against the appointment heads of institutions by the presidency, but our concerns are that the position of the Deputy Managing Director should be filled by a person with both the institutional and technical knowledge of our operations. ” Mr Amo-Kakabaah stated.

He indicated that failure to consider their petition would determine the next line of action by the Union.

Until his nomination, Mr Nuamah was the immediate past Director of Administration and Finance at the National Party Office of the New Patriotic Party, and a former National Treasurer aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

GNA

