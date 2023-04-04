New Horizon Special School holds annual fun games

By Hafsa Obeng

Accra, April 4, GNA – The New Horizon Special School (NHSS) has organised its 2023 Annual Fun Day Games to display to the public the abilities of children with special needs in sporting activities.

The event on the theme: “The role of inclusive sports and adaptive physical activity for persons with intellectual disability,” saw students showcasing their skills in various sporting activities such as three-legged race, wheel-chair race, 50 and 80-metre races, sack race, filling of bottles, and football, among others, which elicited applause and cheers from parents and the public gathered.

The fun games was instituted by the school in 1992 to give the special children the opportunity to enjoy sporting activities like their counterparts in regular schools, and also to set high standards and encourage maximum effort.

Justice Mrs Helena Nkumsah Abban, Retired High Court Judge and Board Member of the School, said the event had been held over the years to improve the physical ability and characteristics such as cardiovascular fitness, strength, weight and balance.

She said it was also to boost the students self-esteem and improve their behaviour, stamina and promote their general feeling of wellbeing.

She said the day was not just to entertain students, their families and friends, but also to show the public the abilities of children with special needs, adding that during the events, winning was not necessarily the objective, but co-operation, discipline, and the joy of participating was what mattered most to the children.

Justice Abban said, like the Special Olympic Oath “let me win but if I cannot win let me be brave in the attempt” all participants were awarded at the end of the games.

She noted that the school had the opportunity to participate in the International Special Olympics several times, and the annual fun games was initiated to give a chance to children, who are not privileged to participate in the special Olympics.

The Board Member dedicated this year’s event to the memory of the late founder of the school, Mrs Salome Francoais, and commended the staff as well as parents for their selfless dedication to providing care for the students.

She appealed to the public to accept and relate well with persons with special needs rather than discriminating against them as this negativity affected their self-worth and human dignity.

New Horizon Special School, a non-profit making and charitable institution, established in January 1972 provides day school education for children and vocational training and employment for adults, who have intellectual disabilities and autism.

The aim of the school is to develop each child’s potential to the fullest so he or she can lead productive and satisfying life in the society.

In attendance was the Interim Executive Director, Dr George Francois, and some Board members of the school.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

