Dispel superstition about dog bites — Vet Officer

By Ruth Dery

April 4, GNA – Dr Emmanuel Kwao Pecku, Tema Metropolitan Veterinary Director has called on the public to seek medical attention when bitten by dogs saying there was nothing superstitious about it.

Dr Pecku explained that, a dog bites for different reasons but because owners and the public do not understand the reasons, dog bites and rabies transmission was now shrouded in myths and superstitions.

Instead of attributing dog bites to spiritual attacks, he believes it is more essential to take measures to prevent dog bites by educating oneself and household, providing supervision, and removing dogs from potentially dangerous situations.

Dr Pecku stated at the weekly at “Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility,” A Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office,” an initiative aimed at promoting communication on health-related and setting the medium for the propagation of health information to influence personal health choices by improving health literacy.

The Tema Metro Vet Director also emphasised that in any combative engagement with a dog, the individual must disengage with an aggressive dog calmly by moving away slowly from the scene.

The individual can also adopt the tree posture by standing stiff with both hands firmly besides, breaking eye contact with the dog, bending the head, or adopt the posture of a rock – squat with your head in between your legs, and hands firmly holding your legs, such posture can reduce the risk of a dog attack and possible bite.

“Just because you had a positive interaction with a dog does not guarantee that it will always continue with such friendly engagement. Dogs also have lasting memories so when you should stop attacking dogs, they will always remember not to attack you the next time they see you,” he explained.

He also stated that rabies in dogs could be fatal if the bite wound is not washed promptly and post-exposure vaccination administered.

Dr Pecku encouraged families to focus more on vaccinating their dogs and dispel myths about them to improve the situation and make society safer for humans and animals.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Regional Manager of Ghana News Agency Tema, explained that “Your Health! Our Collective Responsibility” is part of a collaborative effort to establish a means for the dissemination of health information in order to influence individual health decisions by increasing health literacy.

Mr Ameyibor noted that to establish a healthy society, everyone must be concerned about the well-being of others.

