Muslims must uphold the virtues of Ramadan – Chief Imam

By James Esuon

Agona Okitsiw (C/R), April 25, GNA – Alhaji Ibrahim Jabiru, the Agona East District Chief Imam, has urged Muslims to uphold the virtues of the 30-days fasting and prayers in all endeavours to make them worthy of emulation.

He said fasting served as a learning curve for Muslims on the tenets of Islam, which also helped to inform the world of the absolute peace of the Islamic religion.

Alhaji Jabiru said this when he addressed Muslims at Agona Okitsiw in the Central Region to mark the Eid-UL Fitir and urged them to foster peace and unity that the celebration brought.

“It is incumbent on you to continue to show love, understanding and generosity towards one another,” he said.

Alhaji Jabiru said Islam was a peaceful religion so the faithful should exhibit such true character to dispel all wrong perceptions by sections of the public.

He advised the youth to exercise self-control and do away with negative attitudes, which could spark violence in their various communities.

He commended Ghanaians for the religious tolerance and prayed it was fortified for the country to enjoy continuous peace and development.

Alhaji Jaburi said Islam did not accept the practice of same sex marriage and appealed to Parliament to expedite action on the passage of the LGBTQ Bill.

