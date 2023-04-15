MP donates items to Muslims in Adaklu

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Dawanu (V/R), April 15, GNA – Mr. Governs Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu, has donated assorted food items worth GHC41,000 to the Muslim community in the Adaklu Constituency.

The items are 16 bags of rice, 10 cartons of sugar, 10 cartons of cooking oil, 10 packs of milo and 15 cartons of tin fish.

The rest are 17 cartons of teabag, seven cartons of milk powder and 40 cartons of tomato paste.

Mr. Jerry Ameko, Chairman of Adaklu constituency of the National Democratic Congress, who presented the items on behalf of Mr. Agbodza said the donation formed part of his usual support to the Muslim community in the Adaklu Constituency during the holy period of Ramadan.

He expressed gratitude to the Muslim faith in the constituency for their fervent prayers for the country and especially for the MP who was also the Minority Chief Whip in Parliament.

Mr. Ameko entreated them to remember the NDC in their prayers as the party prepared for the 2024 elections to rescue the country from the present economic woes and bring relief to Ghanaians.

Alhaji Kasim, an opinion leader of the Muslims, who received the items on their behalf was full of praise for the MP and assured that the items would benefit all Muslims in the constituency.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

