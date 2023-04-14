Minister urges workers to upgrade themselves

By Stanley Senya

Accra, April 14, GNA – Mr Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, Minister of Employment and Labour Relations have urged workers to deepen knowledge in their acquired skills to step up productivity.

He said the world had evolved from the primitive ways of working to a new era of work involving the use of artificial intelligence to replace the human working force.

He said this at the 50th anniversary celebration of the Organisation of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU), in Accra on the theme: “Fidelity, Unity and Action for a Decent Life for African Workers”.

He said workers must be equipped with modern technological skills to be able to work efficiently for rapid progressive growth at various work places, noting that most Ghanaian workers do not have the zeal to learn and develop more skills after recruitment.

That, he said brought about lower and poor productivity among employees at work places.

“Workers must improve themselves with good quality education and possess skills to be productive to better the future of work”.

He said the government was ensuring that citizens, especially the youth received quality education in terms of technology to better their level of education to compete in the digital world.

“Government is with the Trade Union Congress of Ghana (TUC) with full support to carry out their duties for the betterment of workers in Ghana”, he added.

He encouraged the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to discuss the future of work in Africa at the national levels and find measures of making workers in Africa a better one.

Mr Francis Atwoli, President of OATUU, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said, without workers there would be no effective productivity gains at workplaces.

“There must be workers, employers and government to ensure economic growth in a country”.

He said in relation with ILO Convention 144, governments are compelled to work closely with employers and workers, and to consider any prior changes in the labour sector in their respective countries to ensure smooth workflow.

He said countries should change and adapt to digital transformation and know who their supply chains are, to know their sources and train workers to meet their needs.

Mr Atwoli added that, the survival of workers for the future could be achieved if workers were educated to acquire modern skills, to become innovative as employers and employees.

Dr Yaw Baah, Secretary General of the Trade Union Congress Ghana (TUC), in his remarks said, the labour workforce was to make sure citizens do not become immigrants in search of jobs while there were jobs here in Africa.

He said in the last 50 years workers had transitioned in diverse ways to become more decent and better today therefore, there was a need to reflect on the social and economic situation on the continent for the years ahead.

“What we do today as trade union leaders will influence the outcome 50 years from today and beyond.”

“The challenges are huge but let’s keep going for a better future for Africa”, he said.

Dr Baah said the trade unions would continue to fight for good work relations for upcoming generations, especially the youth, to prevent them from looking for employment in the western world.

“We need our labour force here for the development of the economy”, he added.

The Organisation of African Trade Union Unity is an independent regional union federation aimed at unifying trade union centers in Africa.

The organization was to coordinate the actions of its affiliates through Africa and to achieve trade union unity both at the continental aka national levels.

It was also formed to work for social and economic justice, to protect health and safety at workplaces, and to also protect and affirm the independence and identity of African trade unions at all levels.

GNA

