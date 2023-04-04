Let’s promote culture of innovation and entrepreneurship—Education Director

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Abor (V/R), April 4, GNA – Mr Gerhard Kwasi Avudzivi, the Keta Municipal Director of Education, has stressed the need to focus on some key ways of supporting science, technology, and innovation to boost future industries.

He indicated that Science, Engineering, and Technology would drive the future, adding, “the entire Municipality must not miss out on the opportunities offered by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

Mr Avudzivi disclosed this at Abor Senior High School (Aborsco) during this year’s Science, Engineering, and Technology Fair, organised by Opportunity and Risk Management Institute (ORMI) which brought together 17 Junior High schools.

“As stakeholders of education, we must incentivise research into grand challenges and set up funding alliances for science, engineering, technology, and innovations as ORMI is doing now.”

Mr Avudzivi further called on stakeholders to promote inter-school cooperation in the subject areas for improved innovations.

Mr Felix Joseph Darkey, Headmaster of Aborsco, on his part, commended ORMI for the initiative.

He said the event was an important one because “science and technology play a fundamental role in the wealth creation, improvement of the quality of life, as well as real economic growth and transformation in society.”

Madam Stella Attakpah, the Managing Director of ORMI, revealed that the initiative would stimulate the genius of Ghana’s future leaders from pure theoretical knowledge into tangible products.

She also appealed to industries to work with schools to unearth the talents in students to enable them to have adequate knowledge and skills for future technological tasks.

Different projects, which focused on electrical, and electronics, Agriculture, and others were displayed.

Students were rewarded fairly in line with the judges’ expert opinions.

The theme was “Inventions for Community Development.”

GNA

