Volta Region needs a fashion week celebration — Snr. Lecturer

Ho, Apr. 04, GNA – Dr Richard Akplotsi, a senior lecturer at the Ho Technical University (HTU) has called for the establishment of a fashion week celebration for the Volta Region to stimulate the development of the garment and fashion sectors.

He said talents in the Region had the potential to produce to jerk the interest of world acclaimed runways, and that stakeholders should seek to reign in the bubbling minds waiting to be exposed.

He made the call after he had chaired the 40th Graduation Ceremony of the Ho Chapter of the Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association.

He said the fashion displayed at the event had international appeal and was a representation of the abundant talent in the Region which deserved to be given a reputable marketing avenue.

Dr. Akplotsi said the Association and stakeholders should consider the establishment also of a one-stop-shop for products and services from the sector, adding that the development of an attachment link for high school graduates would help identify and promote youth interest.

He told the GNA after the event that the Government had to do more to match lip service to Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) with action and said blurring the line between formal and informal education could advance the sector.

A total of 40 apprentices graduated on the day, all having passed the National Vocational and Technical Institute certification, and each was awarded a testimonial.

There was a colorful display of fashion tastes from the various training workshops and institutions graduating trainees at the event, including the Ho Technical University, and which showed inspiring creativity in both casual and non-casual wear.

Madam Jessie Akum, Chairperson of the Chapter said the contributions of the skill sector remained significant in sustaining livelihoods and urged members to persist at job creation and to honour tax and other obligations to facilitate national development.

The Chairperson, however, lamented the open neglect by the government and stakeholders and appealed to them to consider the essence of the skill sector.

“Most government funding, financial assistance, logistic supports and educational programes and interventions are only directed towards the formal education sector, thereby totally neglecting the informal or vocational sector.

“All these are hindering our successes and our efforts at contributing to the national economy,” she said.

Vivian Degbey, a product of the Ho Technical University who was graduating her first apprentice, told GNA of the difficulties in running a training workshop.

She said guardian support for apprentices waned as they advanced on the training, forcing the burden unto trainees, and appealed to the government to help provide some work tools and materials.

Frank Lawoe, Vice Chairman of the Chapter, said the Association needed support, and appealed to the Government for scholarships and other programs to aid youth enhancement.

The 40-year-old Ho Chapter of the GNTDA had more than 120 members.

