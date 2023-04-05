Israel attacks targets in Gaza Strip after rocket fire 

Tel Aviv/Gaza, April 5, (dpa/GNA) - Following rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Air Force shelled several targets in the Palestinian territory.

Among them was a military compound in the north of the coastal area and a military post along the border with Israel, the Israeli army announced on Wednesday morning.

Security sources in the Gaza Strip said the facilities belonged to the armed wing of Hamas, which governs the territory. They were severely damaged in the attack. No one was reportedly injured.

Earlier, Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip had fired several rockets at Israel. According to military reports, five of them were intercepted on Israeli territory, and four others landed in the open.

Officially, no Palestinian group claimed responsibility for the firing. However, a Hamas spokesperson said after the Israeli counterattack: “The bombardment will not intimidate us, but will strengthen our adherence to exercising our right to support the blessed al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Gaza will continue to support the people of Jerusalem and the West Bank “by all means,” he said.

A few hours earlier, there had been heavy confrontations between Israeli security forces and Palestinians at the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

GNA

