Clashes erupt between police, worshippers at Jerusalem holy site 

Tel Aviv/Gaza, April 5, (dpa/GNA) - Several people were injured in clashes that erupted early Wednesday at a Jerusalem holy site, raising fears of a dangerous escalation of tensions during a convergence of Islamic and Jewish holidays.

Dozens of Palestinians barricaded themselves inside the al-Aqsa Mosque on the site known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, Israeli media reported, citing the police.

Israeli security forces reportedly feared that Palestinians might attack Jewish visitors to the contested area on Wednesday morning.

The Noble Sanctuary, or al-Haram al-Sharif, is the third holiest site in Islam. To the Jews it is known as the Temple Mount, where both of Judaism’s ancient temples once stood.

Police fired stun grenades and Palestinians set off fireworks and threw stones. Twelve Palestinians were injured and several arrested, the newspaper Haaretz reported.

The Jerusalem Post reported that a policeman was also injured.

In response to the confrontations in Jerusalem, militants in the Gaza Strip fired several rockets towards Israel.

The Israeli Army said air raid sirens were activated in the city of Sderot and other towns in the south of the country. There were no reports of casualties.

Palestinian media reported that the rockets were fired in response to the “violent expulsion” of worshippers from the al-Aqsa Mosque.

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas which rules the Gaza Strip, had earlier called on Palestinians to go to the al-Aqsa Mosque and “protect” it.

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan is under way and Wednesday marks the beginning of the major Jewish holiday of Passover.

Muslims come to the Noble Sanctuary to pray during Ramadan. Jews meanwhile traditionally make a pilgrimage to Jerusalem for Passover.

The sensitive hilltop holy site is under Muslim administration, while Israel is responsible for security.

GNA

