Holy Child Senior High School gets food support

By Mohammed Balu

Welembelle, (UW/R), April 6, GNA – Mr Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Sissala East Constituency, has extended food support to the Wallembelle Holy Child Senior High School in the Sissala East District.

The school recently got absorbed by the government.

The food items donated included rice, beans, and oil for the feeding of the students.

The MP also donated streetlights to the school to help protect and improve the security on the campus.

Mr Chinnia promised to collaborate with the community and other stakeholders to provide a hostel for the school so it could get boarding status in the next academic year.

He expressed worry that the school was denied boarding status because it could not provide a hostel or boarding facility for the students.

Mr Chinnia also inspected the ongoing road projects between Han and Tumu by Aschal Ltd and Maripoona Ltd.

The MP, also the Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, interacted with the contractors working on upgrading the Tumu town water system.

GNA

