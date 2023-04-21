MTN Ghana sets up three experiential centers at Kwahu

By Edward Dankwah, GNA

Accra, April 21, GNA – MTN Ghana, as part of its commitment to provide the best customer experience, has set up three experiential centers at Kwahu, to provide customer services experience.

The experiential centers created at Nkawkaw, Mpraeso and Obomeng are to assist customers with any challenges being experienced.

A statement signed by Nana Kofi Asare, Ag Chief Corporate Services Officer and made available to the Ghana News Agency, said some of the services provided included SIM registration, SIM swap, pin reset, PUK request, 4G upgrade, MoMo registration and transactions, among others.

It added that stands have been set up at vantage points across Kwahu to assist customers with other needs.

Mr Ransford Gyan, Area Sales Manager for MTN South East Business District, speaking to the Traditional Council at Abene, said, “MTN Ghana is committed to serving our customers with excellence and with pride, and as a business, we understand that our customers are the lifeblood of our business.”

“Without our customers, there would be no MTN Ghana, that is why we take our commitment to serving you with excellence very seriously, where serving with excellence means providing our customers with the highest quality service possible,” he added.

The statement said MTN also donated items worth GH¢47,200 to the Kwahu Traditional Council in support of this year’s Kwahu Easter festival.

It added that the amount made up of a cash donation of GH¢35,000, airtime worth GH¢3,500 and assorted drink hampers worth GH¢8,700.

The statement said the Chiefs and Traditional Council members expressed their appreciation to MTN for the continuous support to the Kwahu Traditional Council, their relentless effort and sustained contribution towards the community over the years.

