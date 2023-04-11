Gunman and four others die in Kentucky bank shooting, eight hurt

Washington, April 11, (dpa/GNA) – A gunman and four other people were shot and killed, in an attack on a bank in the city of Louisville in the US state of Kentucky on Monday, police reported.

A further eight people, two of them police officers, were injured and are being treated in hospital, the report said. One of the officers is reported to be in a critical condition.

Louisville deputy police chief Paul Humphrey said police were on the scene minutes after the emergency call came through. They exchanged fire with the gunman. During the exchange, the two officers were injured.

Humphrey said it was still not clear whether the gunman had been shot by police or had killed himself. According to the initial investigation, the gunman was a current or previous employee of the bank.

Humphrey said rapid police action had prevented further loss of life.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, said two of the dead had been close friends of his, and a third friend was being treated in hospital. Fighting back tears, he described the events as “awful.”

GNA

