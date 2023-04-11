Australia end England’s 30-game unbeaten streak

London, April 11, (PA Media/dpa/GNA) – Australia ended England’s 30-game unbeaten streak with a 2-0 friendly victory over the Lionesses, in front of 14,489 at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium.

The world number-four ranked Lionesses, who lifted the inaugural women’s Finalissima trophy at Wembley last week, were favourites to beat the 10th-ranked but injury-plagued Matildas.

But Sarina Wiegman’s side were behind at the break after Chelsea striker Sam Kerr took advantage of an error from Leah Williamson and Charlotte Grant made it two after the restart with a nodded effort that deflected off the England captain.

It was the last scheduled match for European champions England ahead of the World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, where the Lionesses begin their campaign against Haiti in just over 100 days.

GNA

