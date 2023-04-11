FIFA has 6,586 applications for its first football agent exam

Berlin, April 11, (dpa/GNA) – FIFA has said it has received 6,586 applications from 138 of its 211 member federations to take the new football agent exam of the ruling body.

A statement Tuesday said that the exam is scheduled for April 19, with additional exams scheduled for September 20 and for May and November 2024.

The exam is part of the FIFA licensing system which came into force in January and “raises the professional and ethical standards for the profession of football agents, thus leading to an increase in the quality of the service they provide.”

After a transition period until October 1 only licensed agents are allowed to work in the football industry.

“The significant number of applications we have received confirms that many individuals across the world are looking forward to working within the new regulatory framework, which will ensure basic service standards for football agents and their clients through well-defined rules and increased certainty,” FIFA chief legal and compliance officer Emilio García Silvero said.

GNA

