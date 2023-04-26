Good News Mission honours Nifahene for exemplary leadership

By James Esuon

Agona Swedru (C/R), April 26, GNA – The Agona Swedru branch of the Good News Mission Church has honoured Nana Kweku Esieni V, Nifahene of Swedru in the Central Region, for his exemplary leadership in the socio-economic advancement of the area.

The church says Nana Esieni, also the Regent of Agona Swedru, has put in place effective measures to help the youth to add value to their talents to promote quality life.

It praised the chief for the longstanding cordial relationship with the religious bodies in the town in their quests to win souls for Christ through evangelism.

Reverend Banson Eblah, the Head Pastor of the Church, at a thanksgiving service in honour of the chief, commended him for the numerous contributions to religious bodies at Agona Swedru to shape the lives of the people while assisting them to overcome their challenges.

“Some of the people have been held captive by their thoughts of fear, inferiority, embarrassment, anger, inadequacy and unworthiness,” he said, and urged them to have a total change of mindset to improve on their living standards.

Rev Eblah said the chief and his elders had helped in ensuring access to quality education, healthcare delivery and other essential services to enhance their well-being.

“It is about time everyone joined the mindset education campaign drive being embarked upon by the church to get freedom from mental slavery. The mindset education involves changing the way we do things in the old ways,” he said.

“This will facilitate our doing away with fear and the spirit of impossibility, conquering fear and challenges that we face in our daily lives.”

Nana Esieni, accompanied by his family, chiefs and loved ones, received a citation from the church and expressed gratitude for the honour.

He commended the church for instituting the mindset education in the town, which would go a long way to help shape the lives of the people and make them succeed in all endeavours.

He pledged his commitment to ensuring continuous peace between the church and the Swedruman Council of Chiefs.

GNA

