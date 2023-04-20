Ghana’s Nana Adjoa Sifa Amponsah wins African Honorary Agribusiness Award in South Africa

Accra, April 20, GNA – Ghana’s Nana Adjoa Sifa Amponsah, a renowned social entrepreneur and advocate of women economic empowerment, has been recognized by Africa 40 under 40, one of the most prestigious awards for young African business leaders in Africa.

The Africa 40 under 40 was established to recognize and celebrate continental icons under the age of 40 who have achieved significant milestones in their respective fields.

The Agribusiness category recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the agribusiness sector in Africa.

Nana Adjoa Sifa Amponsah, Lead of Guzakuza who won the Agribusiness category at the ceremony in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the recognition was a testament to her dedication to the Agribusiness space, particularly in inspiring young women in this field.

As the lead at Guzakuza, a social enterprise that inspires women to build resilient Agribusiness in Africa, she championed initiatives that had directly impacted over 7000 women in Africa and the diaspora.

“It is an honor to receive this recognition. It is a testament to the tireless efforts of our team at Guzakuza and the incredible work that we do to connect, catalyze and create opportunities for women in the Agribusiness space,” Nana Adjoa Sifa Amponsah said.

“I hope this award inspires and motivates more young women entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams and contribute to the growth and development of our continent.”

Guzakuza through its initiatives such as African Women in Agribusiness Fellowship-Ignite, Women in Agribusiness Week, African Women in Agribusiness Awards, MentorHer, Dopal and SheFarms, provides women with agribusiness training, mentorship, access to finance and access to the market, enabling them to make income and impact as Agribusiness Entrepreneurs.

As a global advocate of female empowerment, Nana Adjoa Sifa Amponsah’s recognition as Africa 40 under 40 in the Agribusiness category highlights and reinforces the crucial role young women can play in transforming Africa’s agribusiness sector.

As a role model to many young women entrepreneurs, she continues to serve as an inspiration and symbol of hope for those who aspire to achieve big in the private sector.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

