Ghana, Zambia commit to increasing trade volumes

Accra, April 29, GNA – Ghana and Zambia have committed to increasing trade volumes, tourist exchange and enhance cooperation in the fields of agriculture, environment, science and technology for better outcomes.

Transportation, security, and institutional cooperation are other sectors to be considered to bolster bilateral relations.

The two countries made the commitment during the inaugural session of the Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC) between Ghana and Zambia in Accra, a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said on Saturday.

Mr Ramses Cleland, the Chief Director of the Ministry, in his opening remarks, noted that greater opportunity existed for the two countries to cooperate in various sectors of mutual interests.

He, therefore, urged the technical teams to come up with modalities that would yield fruitful outcomes.

There must be a strong trade facilitation between the two countries in the areas of standardisatin and conformity by the Standards, and Food and Drugs authorities.

In the area of financial technology, there must also be a collaboration between the two central banks for conformity and standardisation as well as cooperation between the Immigration and Customs institutions of Ghana and Zambia.

Mr Cleland commended the technical teams for their effective participation in the discussions.

Mr Chembo F. Mbula, the Permanent Secretary for Special Duties Cabinet Office, Office of the President of Zambia, noted that the PJCC provided an opportunity for both countries to evaluate and strengthen the already cordial bilateral relations and forge new long-lasting partnerships.

He called for a dispassionate discussion that will result in concrete outcomes for the benefit of the people.

The meeting culminated in the signing of the Agreed Minutes for the Senior Officials Meeting, which sets the tone for deliberations at the ministerial level.

GNA

