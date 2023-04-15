Ghana Association of Visual Artists celebrates World Art Day

Accra, April 15, GNA – The Ghana Association of Visual Artists (GAVA) have marked World Art Day with a call on artists to share their creativity with the association so they can promote it and give it the attention it deserves.

April 15, is a day instituted by the International Association of Art (IAA) to raise worldwide attention to the work of international artists and the ways of creative expression that exist.

This year’s celebration is themed “Expressions through Creativity.”

Mr. Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong, President of GAVA, stated in a statement that the day was very significant in celebrating fine arts and promoting creative activity on an international scale.

“Let us together create worldwide awareness of the multiplicity of creative expressions, through our paintings, sculptures, ceramics, illustrations, fashion and textile designing, mosaics, woodwork, set designing, beading, etc.

“We urge artists to create pieces of art, employing any new media, and share them with the Ghana Association of Visual Artists Facebook page and other social media platforms,” the statement said.

It added that, as part of activities to climax the celebrations, the association will organise a programme with the patrons and lovers of arts in Ghana.

This year’s World Art Day marks the eighth successive celebration in Ghana after the first celebration in 2015 was initiated by GAVA after becoming a member of the International Association (IAA) in 2014.

GNA

