Berekum Chelsea humiliates Kotoko

Accra, April 14, GNA – Berekum Chelsea humiliated Asante Kotoko with a 3-0 scoreline at the Golden City Park on Friday in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

This was after scoreless 45 minutes, with hot exchanges between the two sides, though Chelsea had the better part of the half with a lot of begging chances, of which Danlad Ibrahim proved equal to the task.

Champions Asante Kotoko went into the game looking for the three points at stake following a goalless draw against King Faisal in their previous League encounter.

Without Captain Richard Boadu, Coach Abdullahi Gazali started Danlad Ibrahim ahead of Frederick Asare in goal.

Berekum Chelsea shot into the lead through Kalo Ouattara who headed home a cross from Collins Ameyaw in the 50th minute for the opening goal and continued their dominance which saw them increase the tally in the 63rd minute as Kalo Ouattara scored a brace to give the host a 2-0 lead – winger Collins Ameyaw again provided the assist.

Asante Kotoko captain Danlad Ibrahim committed a howler in the 85th minute as he spilled the ball into the path of Patrick Ansu to slot home from close range.

Danlad failed to deal with Shaibu Haruna’s cross as it fell to Patrick Ansu to smash home for the third goal of the match.

The result takes Berekum Chelsea to the 8th spot with 37 points while Asante Kotoko remains in 4th place with 39 points ahead of the other League matches on Saturday and Sunday.

GNA

