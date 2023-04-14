Germany’s summer air traffic to stay well below pre-Covid level

Berlin, April 14, (dpa/GNA) – Air traffic to and from Germany this coming summer will remain significantly below the pre-pandemic level, the latest flight schedules show.

An analysis of the schedules by the German Aviation Association (BDL) found 128 million seats will be offered from April through September. This corresponds to 82% of the capacity in the same period in 2019.

Only in the North Africa-Levant region – Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria and Morocco – is there more capacity on offer than four years ago, at 103%, the industry association said Thursday.

Domestic air traffic has fallen particularly sharply to 54% of the pre-crisis level.

Compared to the rest of Europe, the number of flights on offer in Germany is comparatively low. Point-to-point airlines such as Ryanair and Wizz Air have shifted business and growth from the German market to other countries.

In the rest of Europe except Germany, the number of seats on offer is 97% of the pre-crisis level.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

