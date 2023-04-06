Gaza militants fire rockets into Israel after fresh Jerusalem clashes

Tel Aviv, April 6, (dpa/GNA) – Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip once again fired several rockets towards Israel after a second night of violence at a contested Jerusalem holy site.

Seven rockets were launched from Gaza on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the Israeli military reported. The rockets that landed on Israeli territory fell in open areas and there were no casualties.

Local media said Islamic Jihad forces claimed the rocket fire and that it was a reaction “to the events in Jerusalem.”

The Iranian-funded Palestinian organization is mainly active in the Gaza Strip and regularly launches rocket attacks on Israel from there.

The border violence came after a second night of clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians.

Groups of young Palestinians set off fireworks and threw stones at police officers on Wednesday night as they tried to barricade themselves inside the al-Aqsa Mosque on the Jerusalem hilltop site known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as the Temple Mount.

Similar scenes had played out in the city on Tuesday, triggering rocket fire from Gaza.

