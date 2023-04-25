Ga Mantse appeals to government to post Ga teachers in Accra

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, April 25, GNA – Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, the Ga Mantse, has appealed to the Ministry of Education to post Ga graduate teachers in the city to promote the language within the area.

He expressed concern about a shortage of trained Ga teachers because they were posted outside the city, appealing to authorities to take immediate action.

The Ga Mantse made the appeal in Accra at a Durbar of Chiefs to honour Ms Audrey Azoulay, the Director-General of the United Nations Educational,

Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), after the launch of the Accra World Book Capital.

Ghana won the bid to host the UNESCO World Book Capital for the year 2023, aimed at using books and reading to promote positive social change in the city of Accra, Ghana.

The event is expected to contribute substantially to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in Accra and Ghana.

He commended the organizers for the opportunity to promote the country’s cultural heritage through reading and creative writing.

He said the programme would provide a platform for learners to learn the Ga language and other local languages to broaden their knowledge of reading and writing.

He said the Ga Mantse Foundation had partnered with UNESCO to strengthen the teaching and learning of the Ga language in the city and called on all to support the initiative.

The leadership of the Ga Traditional Council installed the UNESCO Director-General as Development Queen with the title name ” Naa Adole ‘Oheyefeo’ “(beautiful).

Mr Abdul Diallo, the Representative of UNESCO to Ghana, on behalf of the UNESCO delegation, expressed gratitude for the honour bestowed on the Director-General.

He pledged to mobilize all partners to support the event and assured their continuous support for Ghana in ensuring better educational outcomes.

Present at the event were Mrs Elizabeth Tawiah

Sackey, the Mayor of Accra, Reverend John Fourjour, the Deputy Minister of Education, and Mr Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, among others.

GNA

