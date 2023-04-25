Full Gospel World Convention will generate revenue for the country – FGBMFI President

By Hafsa Obeng / Emilia Nkrumah

Accra, April 25, GNA – Mr Emmanuel Baba Mahama, National President of Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI), says the FelIowship’s Convention will generate much revenue for the country.

Mr Mahama said businesses in the country would also benefit out of the global business networking they would establish during the Convention.

The National President made this known at a press conference in Accra to throw more light on the 2023 FGBMFI Convention.

Christian businessmen and women across the world are expected to converge at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) from July 13 to 15, 2023 to discuss ideas on how to render their services effectively in developing their respective nations.

The Conference, which will be on the theme: “empowered for service” is expected to bring together more than 2,500 business leaders.

It will also discuss investment opportunities to maximize the fortunes of Ghana.

The 2023 convention is the second of its kind in Africa but the first time in Ghana since FGBMFI was founded 71 years ago. The first was in Nigeria.

“When you bring some 2,000 people together to gather in one locality, then you have created an economic engine that can result in a multiplier effect,” he said.

He said a lot of revenue would be mobilised during the Convention being from the payment of visa fees, hotel bills, whole buying from shops to visiting tourist sites in the country.

“Hotels and the hospitality industries will benefit from the expenses that these business men and women will attract while in the country,” he added.

Mr George Prah, Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee, said it would be of great advantage to participants outside the country.

He said each day of the convention had been well programmed to meet the needs of the participants.

“They will spend at least a week or more to enable them tour some interesting parts of the country and have a feel of Africa, and also engage with business leaders, ” he said.

Mr Francis Owusu, International President, FGBMFI appealed to all business leaders in the country to take advantage of the Convention and establish a favourable business venture for their businesses.

FGBMFI is the world’s largest Christian businessmen’s organisation, which was founded in 1952 in California, USA.

It operates through over 7000 local chapters in more than 160 nations.

GNA

