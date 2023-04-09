Friendlies: Black Queens record second successive win after 3-0 victory over Senegal

By Francis Ofori

Accra, April 9, GNA – The Black Queens of Ghana managed to beat the Lioness of Senegal by three unanswered goals in an international friendly encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

A first half brace from Gifty Assifuah and a solo goal from Grace Asantewaa helped the Black Queens to triumph over the visitors at Ghana’s Wembley.

It was a tough one for the Senegalese side to bare in the early minutes as Ghana delivered a top-class performance to once again announce their rebuilding campaign.

Two minutes into the game, Assifuah was right on the spot in the 18-yard box to slot in a rebound from Evelyn Badu’s long range free kick to put Ghana in the lead.

Coach Nora Hauptel’s side were still eager for more goals as they kept the ball on the low with their one-on-one passes to take charge of the game.

Senegal on the other hand tried to respond with some impressive runs upfront but Adama Alhassan and Janet Egyir joined forces to cement their backline with some solid clearances.

Black Queens shot-stopper, Cynthia Findib was solid in between the sticks, making some great saves to keep her side in the game.

It took Real Betis midfielder, Grace Asantewaa an easy breakthrough to increase the woes of the visitors, taking on four defenders in the 18-yard box with a brilliant chip over the Senegalese goalkeeper to give Ghana a 2-0 lead.

The Black Queens controlled the game to their satisfaction, keeping the defence of the Lioness on their toes with long range shots.

Evelyn Badu and Doris Boaduwaa proved to be big names on the continent, finding their way into the opponent’s half anytime they got hold of the ball.

After an additional three minutes, the homers were still not done with the task to given them as Asafua once again registered her name on the scoresheet with a brilliant header from Adama to end the first half 3-0 in favour of the Queens.

After recess, despite Ghana leading by 3-0, the Swiss gaffer was still instructing them to go in for more goals.

The Queens showed some level of confidence in their play when in possession, leaving their opponents in a state of confusion with their skillful touches.

The Senegalese side regained strength getting to the dying minutes of the game but could still not find that important goal they were seeking for.

Substitute, Princess Owusu had a one on one chance to put her side in the lead in the 80th minute of game but failed to perform her premier league magic this time round.

After an additional minute of five the Centre referee blew his whistle to end the game 3-0.

The two sides would face each other in a second leg friendly encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

