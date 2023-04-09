Hard work, consistency key for success in Ghana Music industry — Artiste

By Mercy Arthur

Tema, April 9, GNA – Ebenezer Opoku, Hip Hop and Afro Pop artiste popularly known as “Limbi Boy”, has said hard work, a positive attitude and consistency are the secrets to success in the music industry.

In an interview with Ghana News Agency, Entertainment News Desk, the Hip Hop and Afro Pop artiste stated that his passion got him into singing, hence his determination to succeed.

“I believe my talent as a singer was a special gift from God to me and my music career would lift me high in some years ahead hopefully,” he said.

Limbi Boy, explained that he wrote his own lyrics and had perfected them over time, and this had given him confidence in his musical performances.

To give up in life is not the best option for an artiste, because it takes some time and courage to embark on and go the extra mile in the music industry, he said.

“I sometimes get depressed and I overcome it by listening to songs produced by myself and other artistes that give me inspiration more often,” he said.

He noted that Shatta Wale and Young Thug were his sources of motivation and his influential artistes because he looked up to them making him strive hard for the best through his music career.

The Hip-Hop and Afro-Pop artiste added that his new track dubbed, “Asem Aba” would be released in due time and urged his fans the “Limbiskid Gang”0 to anticipate and stream it.

“I am working massively to produce more tracks this year,” he said.

In an advice addressed to his fellow upcoming artistes he pleaded that they should never give up and never be discouraged for hard work yields good results, he emphasized.

