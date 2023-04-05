Dr Samuel Dotse honored for his meritorious service in Keta

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR) April 5, GNA – The Anlo Traditional Council, and the Keta Municipal Assembly, have honoured Dr Samuel Confidence Dotse, Chief Executive Officer of HATOF Foundation, conferring the “Distinguished Award for Meritorious Service” on him.

The award was also to honour Dr Dotse for his appointment as the first African Special Envoy on Climate Change by the International Society of Diplomats.

The award was a sign of recognition for his immeasurable support and dedication to the sustainable socio-economic development of the Keta Municipal Assembly and the Anlo State.

A citation, which was jointly signed by Togbi Sri lll, the ‘Awadada’ of Anlo State and Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Keta, was presented to him at a durbar and commended him for his benevolence that had contributed to the progress of the area in diverse ways.

HATOF Foundation, is an environmental Non-governmental Organisation.

“Your professional trajectory is equally exemplary, you are an Environment and sustainable Development Expert, a diplomat and a humanitarian,” it read.

Dr Dotse has also been a board member of the Stakeholders Advisory Network on Climate Finance in the United States of American (USA) since 2021.

He was the first Ghanaian and non-state actor to also occupy the second highest office at the African Union Economic Social and Cultural Council as a Deputy Presiding Officer from 2014 to 2017, and the first to be awarded the UN Environment and University at Eastern Finland’s “Silver Tongue Award” for the UN Framework Convention on Climate change negotiations on the Paris Agreement in 2015.

Born on July 1, 1958, Dr Dotse is an indigene of Asadame, Netsime and Atiavi communities in the Keta Municipality of the Volta region.

He is currently serving as a government appointee in the Keta Municipal Assembly, where he is the Development planning Sub-committee’s chairperson.

Dr Dotse expressed excitement over the gesture and thanked the Anlo Traditional Council and the Municipal Assembly for the recognition.

He promised to help promote the Municipality in the international space.

In an engagement with the GNA, he also urged others to collaborate for the area’s progress and success.

GNA

