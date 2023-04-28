Democratic philosophies best route for prosperity, rapid growth – President

By Stephen Asante

Accra, April 28, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the Democratic Union of Africa (DUA) to foster public engagement in order to promote democratic philosophies and ideologies for prosperity.

“We need a continuous process of engaging all peoples on what our values are,” he said..

“We, in the centre-right, believe that the application of democratic principles, operating within the context of strong, private sector dominated market economies, with good, honest management of public finances, provides the most effective platform for growth and rapid development.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo was delivering the keynote address at the 2023 DUA Forum in Johannesburg, South Africa.

A Facebook post by the President, on his address at the Forum, on Thursday, April 27, said an ideology that sought to liberate the energies of people and generate opportunities for them to realise their God-given talents, was the best route for bringing prosperity not only to the African people, but also to all peoples of the world.

The Democrat Union of Africa is an alliance of centre-right political parties in Africa.

It is affiliated with the global International Democrat Union, and aims to bring together parties with similar aims and political goals, such as the protection of democracy and individual liberty.

“We, of this persuasion, of this world view, what the Germans call weltanschauung, won the ideological battle of the last century and, today, our philosophy is the one that has taken and continues to take millions of people out of poverty, and to create broad-based prosperity,” President Nana Akufo-Addo noted.

Under the theme: “Discovering New Dimensions of Cooperation: A collective Responsibility Towards Sustainable Development”, this year’s DUA Forum is a beginning of what will be the Union’s traditional flagship programme that aims to bring together member parties, experts and stakeholders to discuss matters that the Union cares most.

The Forum, scheduled for 26 – 30 April, 2023, will explore various subjects ranging from economic growth, political development, strong political party building strategies to campaign management strategies.

