Philippines: Chinese vessels block patrol ships in disputed waters

Manila, April 28, (dpa/GNA) – Chinese ships blocked Philippine coastguard vessels while on patrol in the South China Sea last week, carrying out “dangerous manoeuvres” in the latest act of aggression by Beijing in the disputed waters, the Philippine coastguard said on Friday.

Over 100 Chinese ships were spotted in different parts of the South China Sea that are within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone during the patrols last week, the agency said.

On April 21, a Chinese navy vessel challenged the presence of Philippine coastguard ships near Pagasa Island, the largest territory claimed by Manila in the disputed area and directed them to leave.

“The Chinese navy issued a warning to the Philippine coastguard, suggesting that failure to comply might ‘causev [a] problem,’” Commodore Jay Tarriela, the coastguard spokesman on the South China Sea, said in a statement.

“Despite this, the Philippine coastguard vessels did not back down and responded by asserting their right to carry out operations with the territorial area of Pagasa island,” he added. “They further asked the Chinese navy to leave the area immediately instead.”

Two days later, two Chinese coastguard vessels intercepted two Philippine coastguard ships in the vicinity of Second Thomas Shoal and “exhibited aggressive tactics,” Tarriela said.

One of the Chinese vessels “carried out dangerous manoeuvres near (Philippine coastguard ship) BRP Malapascua, maintaining a perilous distances of only 50 years,” he added. “This close proximity posed a significant threat to the safety and security of the Philippine vessel and its crew.”

The other Chinese ship “persistently followed BRP Malabrigo at a distance of 700 yards, closely monitoring its movements,” Tarriela said.

The Philippines and China are embroiled in a territorial dispute due to overlapping claims in the South China Sea, where Beijing has taken over areas and built artificial islands with military-capable facilities.

Beijing has ignored a 2016 ruling by an international arbitration court that it has no legal or historical basis for its expansive claims in the area.

Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also have claims to the area, which is believed to be rich in natural resources.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

