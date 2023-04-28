UN Security Council calls on Taliban to give equal treatment to women

New York, April 28, (dpa/GNA) – The UN Security Council unanimously passed a resolution calling on the Taliban to ensure “full, equal, meaningful and safe participation of women and girls” in Afghanistan.

The 15-member body also demanded on Thursday that the fundamentalist rulers “swiftly reverse” their decision banning Afghan women from working for the United Nations.

Despite the binding nature of Security Council resolutions under international law, the Taliban are unlikely to change course.

In December, the Taliban announced that Afghan women could no longer work for aid groups, with certain exception of work involving health, education and nutrition. The ban was expanded this month to cover the UN.

Since taking power in August 2021 and the chaotic withdrawal of international forces, the Taliban have drastically restricted rights and their rule has been become increasingly authoritarian.

Women’s access to education and work has been limited, along with their ability to travel and access medical care.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

