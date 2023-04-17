CPP will ”most likely” not contest Kumawu by-election

By Edward Acquah/Abdul Rahman Umar

Accra, April 17, GNA – The Convention People’s Party (CPP) says it has not decided and not likely to contest the upcoming by-election in Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.

Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah, the Chairperson of the CPP, told the Ghana News Agency on Monday, that the Party was focusing on its reorganisation and “will not rush” ahead of the 2024 general election.

”Currently our focus is on the re-organisation of our party. We know our limitations and until we do that, we are likely not going to rush into any by election contest,” she added.

The by-election has become necessary after the demise of the former Member of Parliament for Kumawu, Mr Philip Basoah, at the Korle Bu teaching hospital last month.

In accordance with Article 112 (5) of the Constitution, as amended, the Electoral Commission (EC) has set May 23, 2023 for the election.

The Commission is expected to receive nomination from prospective candidates from May 2, 2023 to May 5, 2023.

The EC has pegged the filing fees for the election at GHS10,000.

Nana Kumankumah said the Party was working to be visible at the grassroots for victory in the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

”We are mobilising ourselves n to be visible on the ground and make Ghanaians own the Party at the grassroots level, for the 2024 general election,” she said.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are preparing feverishly for the by-election.

Whereas the NDC has already selected a candidate for the election, the NPP is expected to hold its primaries on Sunday, April 23, 2023, to select a candidate to contest on the ticket of the Party.

In the last election in 2020, the late Philip Basoah, who contested on the ticket of the NPP polled 14, 960 votes while his closest contender, Duah Kwaku, an independent candidate polled 11, 698. The NDC candidate, Benard Opoku Marfo, polled 2,439 votes.

GNA

