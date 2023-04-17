Abeiku Santana partakes in Kriol Jazz Festival in Cape Verde

By Simon Asare

Accra, April 17, GNA – Mr. Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey popularly known as “Abeiku Santana” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kaya Tours, has described his experience at the Kriol Jazz Festival in Cape Verde as extraordinary.

The astute broadcaster was one of the special guests at the annual Kriol Jazz Festival held on Santiago Island, Cape Verde.

The music festival brings together artistes from various African, Caribbean, and Latin American countries to showcase their talents and share their unique musical styles.

Sharing his experience about the music festival, Abeiku Santana, who won the Tourism-oriented Media personality award at the 2020 Ghana Tourism Awards, said that he was mesmerised by the exceptional performances, rich culture, and hospitality of the Cape Verde people.

“My experience at the Kriol Jazz Festival 2023 in Cape Verde was truly extraordinary. From the soul-stirring performances to the vibrant culture, delicious food, and warm hospitality of the people, it was a journey that left an indelible mark on my heart.

“I am grateful to Cidade da Praia (Camara Municipal da Praia) for the invitation and the opportunity to witness the magic of the festival and experience the beauty of Cape Verde.

“It was an unforgettable trip that would remain etched in my memory forever,” he said in an interview.

Abeiku Santana, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Kaya Tours, was grateful to Africa’s number one Travel & Tourism Media & News publication, VoyagesAfriq and ASKY Airlines for sponsoring his trip to the music festival. He further revealed that his outfit will, in the second quarter of 2023, focus on sustainable tourism, cultural exchange, community empowerment, and unique travel experiences.

“With our unwavering commitment to responsible tourism, Kaya Tours aims to create meaningful and unforgettable memories for travellers while contributing positively to Ghana’s local communities and natural heritage.”

GNA

