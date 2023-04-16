Coronation to see largest armed forces ceremonial display in 70 years

London, April 16, (PA Media/dpa/GNA) - The coronation of Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla will see the largest military ceremonial operation in 70 years, with more than 6,000 men and women of the armed forces taking part in the historic royal event.

Sailors, soldiers, and aviators from across Britain and the breadth of the Commonwealth will accompany Charles and Camilla to and from Westminster Abbey – where the coronation service will take place on May 6.

Later in the day, military personnel will conduct a six-minute flypast of more than 60 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force – flying over The Mall in central London.

In all corners of the Union – including at firing stations in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast – gun salutes will take place to herald the moment the King is crowned.

Featuring more than 400 personnel, across 13 locations and deployed Royal Navy ships, 21 rounds will fire to mark the coronation with the exception of the Tower of London and Horse Guards Parade, where a 62-round salute and a six-gun salvo will fire respectively.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he is “incredibly proud of our brilliant military personnel”, adding: “As they stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Commonwealth friends and allies, I know the hard work of thousands of our servicemen and women during the past weeks and months will culminate in an incredible display that will amaze crowds at home and across the world.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace noted the operation will be “spectacular”, saying: “We can be enormously proud of the professionalism and precision of our armed forces as they honour His Majesty, their new commander-in-chief.

“From the procession on The Mall, to the flypast over London, with gun salutes at sea and across the country, it will be a spectacular and fitting tribute and a privilege to take part in for all those involved and watching from afar.”

Nearly 400 armed forces personnel from at least 35 Commonwealth countries will also be on parade to mark the historic moment.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

