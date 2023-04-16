Christ Addict Ghana feeds over 200 homeless and street children in Accra  

By Daniel Adu Darko

Accra, April 15, GNA- Christ Addict Ghana, a non-governmental organization has fed over 200 homeless and street children in some parts of Accra as part of its charity project.

A team of 29 volunteers including the executives of the NGO distributed food items to the children along the 37 Military Hospital to the Accra Mall area.

The project dubbed: “Feed a Child with Christ Addict” aimed to distribute food items and water to street children and the homeless in the Accra metropolis to fulfil part of the commitments of the NGO to build a better Ghana and a better Africa.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, the founder, Mr Caleb Dande said, “The Feed A Child with Christ Addict project is one of the many initiatives the NGO has embarked on to fulfil its mission of helping those in need. The project is aimed at providing nutritious meals to nourish those who may not have access to regular meals, due to poverty.”

He said the initiative was making a significant impact on the lives of those in need, adding, “One person at a time.”

Mr Dande called on the government and other organizations to join hands with Christ Addict Ghana to create a better future for the less privileged in the country.

He, however, expressed his gratitude to the volunteers and other executive members who made the project a success.

Christ Addict Ghana was established in 2016 by Mr Caleb Dande, a passionate Christian and social worker who saw the need to help drug addicts in his community.

The NGO has since expanded its focus to include youth empowerment, drug rehabilitation and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of no poverty and quality education.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

