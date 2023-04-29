Chief breaks ground for construction of wards for Nyakrom Health Centre

By James Esuon

Agona Nyakrom (C/R), April 29, GNA – Okofo Katakyi Nyakoh Eku X, the Paramount Chief of Nyakrom Traditional Area, has cut the sod for the construction of male and female wards at the Agona Nyakrom Health Centre in the Central Region to enhance healthcare delivery.

The two-storey project, expected to be completed within a year, is being financed by the Agona Nyakrom Development Association, in collaboration with the chiefs and queens of the town.

The citizens, both home and abroad, are also supporting to complement the government’s efforts at improving healthcare.

Okofo Eku said the construction of the wards would put an end to the situation where both sexes shared the same ward, creating inconveniences at the health centre.

He appealed to the Agona West Municipal Director of Health, and by extension the Ministry of Health, to elevate the Nyakrom Health Centre to a polyclinic status due to the growing population of the town.

He commended Mr Horace Ekow Ewusi, the former Central Regional Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), for donating 150 bags of cement to support the project and expressed the hope that others would emulate the example.

He said some quack doctors were operating in the area and causing harm to patients and appealed to the Health Directorate to intervene to curtail that practice.

Ms Bertha Atta, the Agona West Municipal Director of Health, applauded the chiefs and the development association members for the efforts in complementing the government’s efforts to achieve better health outcomes by 2030.

She assured the Omanhene that she would take steps to resolve the issue of quack doctors and bring them to order.

GNA

