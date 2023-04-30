Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management holds fourth induction ceremony

By Francis Ofori

Accra, April 30, GNA – The Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management (CISCM) has held an induction ceremony for 96 members as part of efforts to develop and grow the supply chain industry.

The event, which was a climax of the celebration of the World Supply Chain week, appreciated the efforts of these individuals for their continuous support to the industry.

Speaking at the ceremony, Professor Kofi Osei Frimpong, a Fellow at the Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management, said there was the need to prioritize the supply chain industry due to its contribution to national development.

He said businesses in Ghana would have collapsed if authorities had no idea on supply chain management and its benefits.

According to him, the country’s inability to understand the supply chain had led to the borrowing of huge sums of money from the International Monetary Fund.

Professor Frimpong again explained that importation of goods to the country had caused more harm than good and encouraged that there should be more exports which would yield profits for Ghana.

“I urge you all to be up to date and broaden your scope in the supply chain industry in order to understand certain things that are happening in the business side,” he noted.

He urged the various companies to produce local content to help boost Ghana’s economy in these difficult times.

Mr Awuku Sam, Vice President of CISCM, also congratulated all 96 inducted members of the institute and urged them to give their best to see the growth of the Supply Chain Industry.

He lauded the commitment of the Chartered Institute of Supply Chain management in contributing to the growth of Ghana’s economy.

Some notable names among the inductees were Mr Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister, Professor De-Graft Owusu-Manu, and Professor Aaron Lawson.

The weeklong celebration saw engagements with Equatorial Coca-Cola Bottling Company Limited, Tullow Ghana and other companies.

