Central Region Trade, Tourism and Investment Expo 2023 launched

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, April 28, GNA – The Central Regional Trade, Tourism, and Investment Fair (TTIF), designed to promote businesses whilst attracting and retaining investments has been launched in Cape Coast.

It is hinged on sustaining business opportunities in trade, tourism, and investments whilst nurturing small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) to generate revenue from the sales and marketing of goods and services.

Dubbed, “CENTRAL EXPO 23″, the Fair promises business openings in technology transfer, and employment partnerships to project the investment potentials of the region and repositioning it for accelerated development.

“Sustaining business opportunities: Nurturing SMEs in Central Region,” is the theme for the programme that would be held at the Adisadel School park in Cape Coast from Friday, August 25 to Saturday, September 2.

The date was carefully chosen to complement the Oguaa Fetu Afahye merriment and promote activities that would take place for the people of Oguaa in particular and Central Region as a whole.

The eight-day programme would have a plethora of activities including gospel entertainment, choral chair competition, traditional food bazaar, masqueraders float, picnic, raffle draw, theatre performances and comedy.

There would also be district days for all the 22 Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to showcase their investible potentials and business among other activities lined up to spice up the annual event.

Also, there would be a two-day business forum, to bring together creative entrepreneurs, youth, investors, and corporate bodies to find opportunities and solutions for their mutual benefit.

The programme is being arranged by the Central Region Coordinating Council (CRCC) together with the Central Region Development Commission (CEDECOM) and Central Regional House of Chiefs.

Promising to be a rousing eventful fair, the regional exhibition fair, which was first held in 1990s will now be an annual event with 300 anticipated exhibitors from all sectors across the region.

It is anticipated that more than 1,000 exhibitors would attend.

Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan, the Central Regional Minister, launching the Expo 2023, explained that the event was in line with the CRRCC’s Regional Development Strategy and Transformational Agenda to spur growth.

She said the vision was to stimulate economic activities in different parts of the region and beyond, harness it’s economic potential and attract private sector investments.

“It is my fervent hope and belief that corporate institutions and interested investors will take advantage of the business forum to discuss and identify possible business ventures and places to invest in the region,” she added.

The Minister encouraged all MMDAs to take keen interest in the exhibition by organizing the exhibitors in their respective jurisdictions and publicizing the possible investment opportunities in their areas.

She said it behooved on all stakeholders to reposition themselves to propel the region to it desired height.

“The strength we need to achieve this target is the strength that comes from collective leadership, solidarity, and unity of purpose. We must all remain focused and committed in our efforts to transform the Central region,” she charged.

Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, the President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs, called on chiefs in the region to avail themselves and urged all stakeholders to wholeheartedly support the expo for the development of the region.

“We are not doing it for ourselves, but for the region. Let’s expose the region for what it is and what it has. If you don’t blow your horn, nobody will,” he said.

GNA

