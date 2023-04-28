President Akufo-Addo must boldly declare his stand on LGBTQIA+ – Bishops

By Dorothy Frances Ward

Kumasi, April 28, GNA – The Kumasi Diocese of the Methodist Church has appealed to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to boldly tell Ghanaians his stand on the LGBTQIA+.

The Right Reverened Stephen Kwaku Owusu, the Diocesan Bishop, who made the call, said Ghana was not ready to accept any practice that was against the Christian, Muslim and the Ghanaian traditional values.

It, was therefore, important for the President as the leader of the country, to tell everybody and the whole world the effective position of the country on the issue which had generated wider debate and occupied larger space in the socio-political and religious discourse of Ghana.

Rt. Rev. Owusu made the call at the opening of the 62nd Annual Synod of the Kumasi Diocese of the Methodist Church held at the Mount Zion Society at Ahinsan, in the Asokwa Municipality.

The theme for the Synod was: “Discipleship: Living the Transformed life in Jesus Christ,” Romans 12:2.

The Synod provided the platform for the Methodist churches to take stock on stewardship and seek for the growth of the church.

The bishop stated that during the previous year’s Synod, he re-echoed the sentiments already expressed by the church in support of the promotion of proper human sexual rights and the Ghanaian family values Bill 2021.

He said this Bill was to truncate the socio-moral canker of LGBTQIA+.

Rt Rev. Owusu pointed out that the late former President, John Evans Atta Mills, openly declared his stand on this LGBTQIA+ and so the sitting President must also come out to tell Ghanaians his stand on it.

He commended Parliament and stakeholders who had strived to introduce the Bill against the LBGBTQIA+ and further called on all Ghanaians to say ‘NO’ to this ungodliness to avoid the wrath of God on the nation.

Additionally, the Bishop called on the Electoral Commission (EC), to make sure that the 2024 elections were conducted in a free and fair manner.

He again, urged politicians to conduct their campaigns in utmost decorum devoid of acrimony and insults as well as insinuations.

They must let their messages be policy centred and issues driven.

Rt Rev. Owusu also called on media to refrain from using intemperate words in their reportage to avoid inflaming passions that could polarize the political climate.

On the issue of illegal mining activities, the Diocesan Bishop said that drastic action must be taken by the government to stop it.

Rt Rev. Owusu said Ghanaians needed to commit themselves as a nation to fight illegal mining by allowing the laws of the country to work to bring perpetrators to book.

“Our water bodies must be protected to save our lives and that of the next generation,” he declared.

GNA

