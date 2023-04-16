Bulgarian Tennis Player Tomova Wins Biggest Career Title, Guarantees Top 75 Debut

Sofia/Zaragosa, April 16 (BTA/GNA) – Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria’s highest ranked player in women’s tennis, secured the biggest title of her career at the W80 tournament in Zaragosa, part of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women’s World Tennis Tour. She won 4-6 6-2 6-3 against world No.103 Tereza Martincova in the final on Sunday.

Martincova, a former top 40 player, was leading 3-1 in the deciding set, before Tomova managed to stage a comeback with 5 games in a row.

That is Tomova’s 17th ITF title and second from a tournament of such a high rank after her triumph at the W80 competition in Biarritz (France) in July 2019.

The result guarantees Tomova a career high ranking as the 115 accumulated points this week will help her rise by 23 positions to world No.75 when the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings are updated on Monday. The Bulgarian’s best achievement so far was No.87. Her ranking at the start of the week was No.98 in the world.

On Monday Tomova will become the first Bulgarian player in the top 75 of women’s tennis since Tsvetana Pironkova was last ranked as high on May 22, 2017.

BTA/GNA

